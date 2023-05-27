Reader’s Opinion | Many young people’s sports hobby ends in disappointment

It is a bitter experience for a thirteen-year-old to be kicked out of his own sports club.

Junior and from time to time there is a worried discussion about the possibilities of young people’s hobbies. We know from research that physical activity decreases dramatically in middle school, and the costs of inactivity to society are in the billions annually. In addition to physical health problems, exercise prevents mental health problems, difficulty concentrating at school and exclusion.

Sports clubs’ responsibility for promoting the movement of young people has received little attention. I’m writing under a pen name to save the face of my youth.

When a small child starts in team activities, often everyone who can nail is still welcome to join. Over the years, children are often divided into skill levels. In elementary and middle school, many people hear that there are no more hobby opportunities in the club if they are not able to perform at the level determined by the coaches. It’s a bitter and unreasonable experience for a 13-year-old’s self-esteem to hear that his hobby in his company is ending. As an explanation, even those who call themselves breeding clubs state that “this is a competitive sport”.

It is shameful that for years a child has been able to enjoy three to five training or game events a week until, at the threshold of puberty, the adults decide who in the future is eligible to join the club and who is not. It takes a lot of fortitude and courage from a 13-year-old to apply for a new club when he has been excluded from his previous community. Many young people’s sports hobby ends in disappointment.

“ Everyone who loves the sport should have the opportunity to do it.

It is clear that not everyone can fit into the representative or challenge team. However, everyone who falls in love with the sport should have the opportunity to practice even at the lowest league level. For children and young people, a hobby is rarely just practicing the sport itself. Its social dimension can be even more important for many, the experience of belonging to something.

Every an official in sports activities, from coaching managers to team managers, should also bear responsibility for those young people for whom, for example, concentration is not always easy in principle. No one has such a crystal ball to see who from the group of 12-year-olds will still be playing five years from now.

In addition to elite sports, investments are also needed to support ordinary enthusiasts in their youth at all levels. The values ​​of exercise, sports and a sense of belonging should be sacred in themselves. Success will come as a byproduct, if it is to come.

Mum

We publish the writing

exceptionally with a nickname.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.