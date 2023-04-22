Alberto Torrecillas, Cupra’s exterior designer, his eyes shine when he talks about the new Tavascan, Cupra’s first 100% electric SUV presented this afternoon at an event held by the Spanish automobile industry in Berlin. Alberto, who began at Seat designing the speakers for the third generation of the Leon, now signs the lines of a Tavascan defined by the company as a SUV «emotional», the demonstration that in the face of the rationality with which many electric vehicles are presented to the market, a 100% emission-free car can be built that is attractive, fun or, as the CEO of Seat and Cupra, Wayne Griffiths, dares to define it , “challenging”. Torrecillas, in conversation with ABC to explain the secrets of the new model, speaks of a car with “subtle aggressiveness”.

Neither one nor the other is wrong in the face of what is also a key commercial bet for the future of Cupra, joining the Tavascan, on the market in 2024 and manufactured in China, to the Cupra range as its second 100% electric after the Born, and as a complement to the plug-in hybrid versions of the Cupra León and the Cupra Formentor. In 2025 the Terramar and the future small electric model based on the UrbanRebel concept will arrive. The electrification of Cupra has no going back.







Based on the Volkswagen Group’s HEB platform for electric cars, the Cupra Tavascan will be offered with three power levels. At the top of the range is the 250 kW (340 hp) VZ version which, thanks to its two motors installed, one on each axle, will offer all-wheel drive to provide the best driving experience. The first steps of the range are occupied by the version of rear wheel drive, which delivers 210 kW (286 hp) thanks to a motor located on the rear axle. The Tavascan’s performance is matched by a battery that offers enough energy storage to travel around 550 kilometers on a single charge, the company explains.

“The new fully electric coupe SUV maintains the brand’s desire to offer a car capable of reinterpreting high performance in a disruptive and very expressive way,” said Cupra, adding that “the different chassis configurations selectable through the system DCC Sport, progressive steering and high-performance tires mounted on 53 cm (21-inch) alloy wheels, connect the driver with the vehicle and the road to provide a unique experience at the wheel”.









The dimensions of the car -4,644 mm long, 1,861 mm wide and 1,597 mm high, and a wheelbase of 2,766 mm- respond to the »balance between the sportiness and practicality necessary for day to day.

Regarding exterior design, and as confirmed by Alberto Torrecilla, one of its distinctive features is its front, with an “intimidating, mysterious” point, all integrated into a set that emphasizes its sportiness and aerodynamic profile, the latter a key element in cars. electrical. Of the set, the new lighting signature of three headlight triangles, in a system, on the other hand, “fully automatic that allows driving with high beams on and avoids dazzling other vehicles.” Also as a prominent feature, in what is almost a statement of intent, the design is enhanced by the illuminated Cupra logo, “proudly presiding over the bonnet with its deep sculptural surfaces.” The Tavascan is one of the first European series production models to have its logo illuminated.









Inside, the first thing that catches your eye is the spine, an almost sculptural piece that joins the center console with the dashboard around which the unconventional design of the cabin revolves and on which the entire interior is built.

Along with the exterior and interior design, the Cupra Tavascan incorporates an infotainment system with a 38 cm (15-inch) screen, the largest mounted to date in a Cupra, as well as a high-fidelity audio system from twelve speakersdeveloped in collaboration with the premium sound firm ‘Sennheiser’.





In the safety and comfort section, the new version of the connected travel assistant (Connected Travel Assist) is incorporated, which improves its operation through the data received from the Cloud, especially on poorly marked roads. The autonomous lane change assistant is also available, which takes a step forward in terms of comfort when driving on the highway. He Cupra Tavascan It also offers advanced autonomous parking functions, including Intelligent Park Assist with memory function, memorized parking assistant; and Remote Park Assist (RPA), a remote parking assistant from the App.