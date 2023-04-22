Battlefield 2042 is about to receive his Update 4.2which is definitely interesting for active players within the DICE and EA war shooter community, with launch scheduled for next week.

Battlefield 2042 update 4.2 will arrive on April 25, 2023 on all platforms, and will bring with it several new changes and improvements, as well as new content for the game.

In particular, it will be introduced the Discarded map review, which will be characterized by several variations from the previously present design and features. Various improvements will be applied to collection and customization, such as the ability to remove weapon accessories from them, already within the screen dedicated to collections.

Some improvements will be applied to the round end screen, with the addition of new statistics dedicated to the personal performance of the players and various other features. You can find the complete list of changes applied by Update 4.2 a this address.

Battlefield 2042 initially received a great boost from its arrival on PlayStation Plus, which led to a 500% increase in players.