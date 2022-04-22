The most extreme version arrives in Italy e sporty of the electric car Cupra Born. The set-up e-Boost can count on an electric power of 231 CVwhich allows him a shot from 0 to 100 km / h in just over 6 secondsalso by virtue of the pair of 310 Nm immediately available.

Battery and autonomy Cupra Born e-Boost

Cupra Born e-Boost is available with two battery variants: the 58 kWh (currently available on Born 204 CV) and the new battery pack from 77 kWh. This new battery unit, built on a 12 modules and a weight of suns 503 kgis able to bring the total autonomy of the car up to 548 km on the WLTP cycle.

Cupra Born electric now in the sportier e-Boost version

Thanks to the possibility of charging in direct current up to 135 kW power, can be recharged from 5% to 80% in just 36 minutes.

CupraBorn e-Boost, features

The most powerful and sporty version of Cupra Born, e-Boost, further enriches the standard equipment of the 100% electric, enhancing both the stylistic features. First of all, the satellite button commands on the steering wheel, which allow the sequential selection of the guide profiles directly (button on the left) and with the button on the right you can directly access the Cupra driving profile.

The cockpit of the electric Cupra Born

This profile allows you to draw the maximum performance that the car through the setting of key parameters of driving dynamics: the engine delivers the maximum powerthe pick-up and braking with ACC is more incisive, the steering response also becomes stiffer, in low speed conditions the intervention of the traction control is limited and while the adaptive suspension adjustment with more rigid calibration it is managed by the DCC (on request). The i 19 ”Thypoon Sport Black alloy wheels and larger 340 mm front brake discs.

CUPRA Born e-Boost prices

The official list price of the new Cupra Born e-Boost 231 CV with 58 kWh battery pack starts from 40,700 euros keys in hand.

Cupra Born e-Boost from 40,700 euros

Born e-Boost 231 CV with the new 77 kWh battery pack unit and 4-seater homologation starts from 44,850 euros keys in hand.

CUPRA Born e-Boost pack, equipment on request

On Cupra Born e-Boost the new is offered on request Performance Pack, which includes: 20 ”Firestorm Sport Black alloy wheels, 3 235/40 R20 96Y oversized performance tires, dynamic suspension control and ESP with sport tuning and the option to switch off. Furthermore, to enjoy refined quality sound on the Cupra Born, it is now possible to choose the BeatsAudio System (premium sound system developed by BeatsAudio), which includes 1 395W amplifier, 9 premium speakers, 1 subwoofer and “surround” technology.

Aggressive 20 ″ alloy wheels

The new Tech Pack L instead it provides the Kessy Advance with front handle lighting, Connectivity box for wireless charging of mobile devices, Car2X connectivity And Intelligent Park Assist. The latter is a new system capable of integrating and managing all the operations connected to the parking maneuver, making it completely automated.

Thanks to its 12-sensor system, after activation via the infotainment system, the system will assume the full control until the completion of the operation, without the need for any intervention by the driver.

Sports seats in the cockpit of Cupra Born

Finally, the new is introduced Pilot Pack M Pluswhich includes all the most comprehensive driver assistance systems, including Navi System with Cupra Connect online services, predictive ACC, rear view camera, high beam assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as Side Assist.

Photo Cupra Born electric

