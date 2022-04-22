In the last few hours the first users are starting to receive the update ad Android 12 on Galaxy M21the low-end device from Samsung.

The update has started in India for now, but it will soon be seen also on Italian devices, the update code found on Indian soil is “M215FXXU2CVCC” and apparently this update weighs around 2 GB.

By carrying out this update on your smartphone you will end up with the interface ONE UI 4.1 which officially brings Android 12 to Galaxy M21 and introduces many new features from the software point of view, in addition, the Android security patches for the month of April will also be installed.

Among the novelties available in the changelog we find some relating to the Color palette and many others relating to Privacy, in short, users who own this device will finally be able to enjoy the news brought by the latest version of the Android operating system.

As I told you this is an update that for now has been found on devices sold in India, while in Italy we will have to wait a little longer to receive it, but since the rollout has started we can expect it to be days or at most. weeks before seeing the update also on devices sold by Samsung in Italy.