We open our Culture section with the film ‘Vesper’, which tells us how a thirteen-year-old girl, Vesper, survives an apocalypse and tries to save life on Earth. The sci-fi film, directed by Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper, has been praised for its elaborate visuals despite being a low-budget production.