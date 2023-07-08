Ex-spy Ritter: the day of the capture of the Storm Shadow missile by Russia will be bad for the West

Retired USMC intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the capture of the surviving Storm Shadow missile by Russian military personnel will allow Moscow to study its filling and successfully neutralize it in the future. For Kyiv, London and Paris, there will come a “bad day”, the expert emphasized in an interview RIA News.

“What I would do as an intelligence officer if I could capture one of these systems was to immediately study the microcircuits and identify vulnerabilities to jam such missiles,” the ex-intelligence officer shared.

Ritter also suggested that Russian specialists would study the guidance system. Every aspect of the missile will be studied to better target air defense systems, he said.

According to a retired officer, adjustments will be made to the operation of Russian radars to better track Storm Shadow.

“This is not a good day for the Ukrainians, not a good day for the British and the French,” Scott Ritter concluded.