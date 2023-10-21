





05:15 ‘The Moon Killers’ and its trio of film legends: Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio © Imperative Entertainment

It was one of the most anticipated releases of 2023: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: (‘Killers of the Moon’) brings together Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro before the camera of legendary director Martin Scorsese. Set in the 1920s, this film tells the true story of the murders of Native Americans from the Osage tribe. But through this tragedy, there is a deconstruction of the ‘American dream’ that Scorsese and his five-star cast set out to make.