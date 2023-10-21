EUobserver: Lithuania proposes to ban the export of knitting needles and sewing needles to the Russian Federation

Lithuania, as part of the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU), proposes to introduce a ban on the export of buttons, sewing needles and knitting needles to Russia. This is reported by EUobserver with reference to the relevant document.

According to the publication, Vilnius detailed recommendations for the “destruction of Russian industrial capacities” on dozens of pages. Thus, Lithuania wants a new package of sanctions against Russia to include a ban on the export of central heating radiators with non-electric heating. In addition, they planned to deprive Russians of “nails and buttons,” as well as “sewing needles and knitting needles.”

However, at the same time, as one of the bloc’s diplomats notes, the European Union “prefers to believe in fairy tales that its existing sanctions regime harms Russia.”

Earlier, Bloomberg sources reported that the EU will begin consultations in the coming days on the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which may include a ban on Russian diamonds and new measures against circumvention of already imposed sanctions. The G7 is also looking at ways to better enforce the oil price ceiling as its price has breached the $60 per barrel threshold.