As of this date, 207 cultural sites have been damaged in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. This figure comes from UNESCO, which began using satellite images to monitor the destruction of cultural property and heritage inflicted by war. It is a “pilot experiment”, with the ambition of being able to use this tool worldwide in the future, and which is part of a more global and concrete work of documenting this historical conflict.

In this program, we also talk about the death of the “master of black and light”: the French painter Pierre Soulages, who died at the age of 102. He explained that he liked “the authority of the Negro, his seriousness, his evidence, his radicalism.” Known for his infinite shades of black and his play on textures, Pierre Soulages was considered one of the most important artists in France, and managed to be the most sought-after living artist in his country.

In Cuba, the Havana International Ballet Festival made a triumphant return after four years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been held every two years since its foundation in 1960 by the dance legend Alicia Alonso, who passed away in 2019. The public will be able to admire national and international artists and companies until November 13.

And in France, the Lumière Festival celebrated its 14th edition in Lyon, the city where cinema was born with the brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière. The highlight of this edition was undoubtedly when Tim Burton received the 2022 Lumière Award. An award that rewards an outstanding contribution to the history of cinema, and that especially moved the very famous American director, screenwriter and producer, known for his eccentric films. of the.

We close this program with the premieres of three albums: ‘Nacarile’, by the Puerto Rican iLe; ‘Transparent’, from the French joysad; and the deluxe version of ’19 & Dangerous’, by Nigerian Ayra Starr.