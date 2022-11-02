By Pavel Polityuk and Jonathan Landay

KIEV/MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE (Reuters) – A long-term defense is needed for Ukraine’s grain export corridor and the world must respond firmly to any Russian attempt to stop it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as he more ships were being loaded despite Moscow suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, withdrew from the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships because of an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

In a video speech Tuesday night, Zelenskiy said ships were leaving Ukrainian ports with cargo thanks to the work of Turkey and the United Nations, the two main intermediaries in the July 22 grain export deal. .

“But a credible, long-term defense for the grain corridor is needed,” Zelenskiy said.

“Russia must be clearly aware that it will receive a tough response from the world to any measures to stop our food exports,” Zelenskiy said. “The issue here is clearly the lives of tens of millions of people.”

Eight vessels carrying agricultural products are expected to pass through the corridor on Thursday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

One of the global consequences of Russia’s war against the neighboring country has been food shortages and the cost of living crisis in many countries.

The grain deal was intended to help stave off hunger by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil and fertilizers into world markets and alleviate a dramatic rise in prices. The pact aims to reach the pre-war level of 5 million metric tons exported by Ukraine each month.