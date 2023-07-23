In this new Culture program, we begin our tour of Spain. In certain municipalities, the cultural programming has been marked by the ideology of the ultra-right that came to power in some mayoralties after the local elections in May. Canceled plays and replacement of films with homosexual content: in response to this situation, a platform has been created to defend freedom of expression, artistic creation and access to it by the public.

We are also talking about ‘How to tell you that I love you’, by Matilde Michanie, an Argentine documentary about the theft of babies during and after the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. Natalio Cosoy, our correspondent in Buenos Aires, chatted with the director and with Carolina Escudero, the researcher whose work gave rise to the film.

our correspondent Janira Gómez Muñoz offers us her criticism from the film ‘Golda’, which was shown at the 40th edition of the Jerusalem Film Festival. In this film, the British actress Helen Mirren plays Golda Meir, the only female leader that Israel has ever had in her history.

Another event that marks the news this month of July is the prestigious Avignon Festival, in France. For twenty days, tens of thousands of people come to enjoy the theatre, dance, visual arts and music of the institutional version of the festival, ‘IN’, but also ‘OFF’, the other side of Avignon that offers a more experimental program and allows new companies to take their first steps. It is the case of “Thanks for the flowers”. Natacha Milleret, from our French-language sister network, met with them.

We close this program with an exhibition on Juan de Pareja, an elusive figure in the history of art, and with the new show by mapping that can be seen in the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá, in Colombia.