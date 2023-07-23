Downdetector: Users around the world have complained about Wikipedia outages

Wikipedia users from a number of countries around the world complain about site malfunctions. This is evidenced by the site data. Downdetector.

Complaints about the work of the online encyclopedia began to arrive at about 3.00 Moscow time. Failures are reported mainly by users from the UK, where more than 1.5 thousand complaints were received, Germany, Russia, the USA, Finland, Sweden, Poland and France.

On Wednesday, July 19, it was reported that there was a global failure in the WhatsApp messenger. Problems were reported by users from the USA, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Britain, France. Users in Russia, including in Moscow, also experienced a glitch with WhatsApp. After some time, the application was restored.