In this new Cultura chronicle, we analyze the box office phenomenon that nobody saw coming: ‘Sound of Freedom’, the independent film that has already generated more than 150 million dollars and that revived the divisions between Democrats and Republicans. We explain the controversy.

We are also talking about ‘Bawaal’, an Indian film accused of trivializing Nazism and the Shoah; and of ‘Falling Up’, the surprising but very effective collaboration of the Nigerian Adekunle Gold with the Americans Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

#Culture #Sound #Freedom #success #controversy #culture #war #United #States