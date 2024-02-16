





07:49 'Navalny', an essential documentary to understand the struggle of the Russian opposition © Courtesy of Warner Brothers / CNN / HBO Max

Canadian director Daniel Roher's film about Alexéi Navalny, which won the Oscar for best documentary in 2023, is a film that contextualizes the death of Vladimir Putin's staunchest opponent. The feature film, available in Latin America on the HBO Max platform, tells of Navalny's political rise, his fight against the Russian Executive and the assassination attempt with a chemical nerve agent, which he survived in 2020.