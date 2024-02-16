First modification:
Canadian director Daniel Roher's film about Alexéi Navalny, which won the Oscar for best documentary in 2023, is a film that contextualizes the death of Vladimir Putin's staunchest opponent. The feature film, available in Latin America on the HBO Max platform, tells of Navalny's political rise, his fight against the Russian Executive and the assassination attempt with a chemical nerve agent, which he survived in 2020.
In this Culture chronicle, we also talk about two film premieres that compete for one or more golden statuettes at the next Oscar gala: 'The Zone of Interest', a chilling film by Jonathan Glazer that shows the family life of the commander of the Auschwitz extermination camp; and 'Perfect Days', Wim Wenders' contemplative and joyful work about finding beauty in the everyday.
