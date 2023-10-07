The memorable thing about David Beckham’s docuseries is probably the presence of Victoria Adams, his wife. During the first episode, the former Posh Spice Girl steals the spotlight in a dialogue with her husband in which she tries to remember her parents as members of the working class. Beckham interrupts her to ask her to recognize which vehicle her father was taking her to school in. Victoria is slow to grant the answer, and finally reveals that the car was an old Rolls Royce. He utters a funny “Thank you” before leaving, and at home you can’t help but laugh at this moment of comedy between one of the most representative couples in the world. power couple.

The premiere of this docuseries coincides with the twentieth anniversary of the couple’s landing in Spain. David Beckham was coming to fulfill his contract as a galactic player at Real Madrid. Victoria has not missed the opportunity and has declared: “We went through our worst crisis there,” in reference to the alleged infidelity committed by the star with the assistant they had hired, Rebecca Loos, who broke all confidentiality and respect contracts, declaring to British and Spanish media that Beckham woke her up with strawberries and roses and she felt: “Like a million dollars!”

Victoria, already installed in Madrid (in the manor house that they rented from Ana García-Siñeriz, my partner in the Channel 4 television program), said that everything smelled of garlic in our cuisine. She later spent years trying to disprove that alleged statement. Also now. But there was no amnesty or clemency for her. She became a person non grata, a preview of Puigdemont. And like the resident in Waterloo, although uncomfortably, interest in his person remains. It matches the former president in that she is a bit strange, she touches balls, she is hard on herself and on others, but she has moments of humor for which you forgive her almost everything. Solo, the singer and designer promotes mixed emotions. United with her husband, her recognition is unanimous. She could somehow sneak into an unusual list of feminist figures of this century.

I would like to remember the moment I was close to them in Madrid. Some friends from Miami were staying coincidentally at the Santo Mauro hotel, where the Beckhams had just landed (and where the meetings with Rebecca Loos are suspected to have occurred). As those from Miami were going through a vigorous period, loos I visited the hotel gym, where we were alarmed by compromising and sweaty sounds: loud breathing, gasping, and onomatopoeic exclamations. “Ohh aahh ummm.” Frightened and curious, we went towards where the commotion was coming from. I met Ana Obregón, with many pulses and pounding hard. Always professional, although hyperventilating, she clarified that she was undergoing construction work at her house in La Moraleja and that the owner of the hotel had offered her accommodation. In the following days, this amazing stay by Obregón in the same Beckham hotel created a wave of successful rumors that reached their zenith when it was said that Victoria Beckham had also interrupted the training of our emblematic actress to tell her an unequivocal: “Stay away from my husband, Geriatric Barbie.”

This exchange has never been able to be verified. Many point out that Obregón cooked it out of interest, but, as with the comment about garlic, it could be due to poor digestion. The Spice Girls are now interpreted as instigators of pop feminism. You watch their videos, listen to their songs and discover a certain calculated rebellion, a profitable audacity. Daring and a bit crazy, they always got their way. They undressed any male symbol, from the then Prince Charles to David Beckham himself, with their artillery of rudeness, flirtation, shorts and tight tops. I don’t know if that was new feminism. In reality, they were doing something as archaic as it was revolutionary: making money, making way for, in Victoria’s words, “those of the working class.” Even though her father took her to school in a beat-up Rolls Royce.