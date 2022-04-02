In more than twenty years of career, the seven members of Dub Inc have conquered the reggae world with their committed songs and their boundless energy on stage. With 50% of their performances outside of France, the band from Saint-Etienne has also gained international recognition. After two years of the pandemic, they returned to the stage for the first time in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, in a surprise and free concert after the cancellation of the Jamming festival.

In this interview, recorded the day before the Jamming festival was cancelled, we talk to singer Komlan and drummer Zigo about the group’s relationship with Latin America, but also where Dub Inc’s international DNA comes from. We discuss the role of artists in times of conflict and refugee crises and talk about the footprints the band wants to leave on future generations of musicians.

