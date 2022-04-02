Matches and results of Group 5, Second RFEF

Alzira 2 – Recreational Granada 2

Alzira: Pawel; Estacio, Kaiser, David López, Juanma (Francis, 67′); Carlos Pérez, Marenyà (English, 86′), Side; Zarzo (Belizón, 57′), Sesé and Coscia.

Grenade: Rafe; Raúl Castro, Barcia, Pepe, Brau, Sepúlveda (Eu, 60′); Martin Solar, Youness; Da Costa (Camarda, 88′), Echu (Tassembedo, 78′) and Souleyman (Cristian Gutiérrez, 60′).

Goals: 1-0 (2′): Coscia. 1-1 (18′): Barcia, from a penalty. 1-2 (28′): DaCosta. 2-2 (73′): Sese.

Referee: Morros Monge, Catalan school. Yellow to Estacio, Zarzo; Barcia and Brau.

Incidents: Luis Suner Pico. Before about 600 spectators.

Duel of needy teams to whom the point was of little use. Alzira once again starred in another brilliant start. If a week ago he scored at 20 seconds, this time he did it at 77. Argentine Agus Coscia received a long ball, after Rafa’s departure it seemed that a foul was going to be called in attack but the referee let him continue. The one from Rosario, who is on fire, pinched the ball and beat the red-and-white goal. The reaction from Granada was not long in coming. In a ball without apparent danger, the local Marenyà made Martín Solar fall and the braid did not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty. The captain, Barcia, transformed by tricking Paweł. When the match was approaching half an hour, Da Costa starred in a run down the right wing, reaching the bottom line. His attempted pass to Souleyman was cut off by Kaiser, but instead of a clearance it turned into a perfect assist to Da Costa to set up the comeback. After passing through changing rooms, the Valencians turned to look for a draw. after a corner, the ball went clear behind for Sesé to score the final equalizer with a volley.

Atletico Levante 1 vs. Real Mancha 1

I raised: fields; Pena, Leal, Carlos Jimenez, Climent; Mario Rodríguez, Relu (Alex Cerdá, 83′), Benítez, Pulpón (Joseda, 72′); Omar Faraj (Arasa, 83′) and Jorge Padilla (Raúl Alcaina, 58′).

Royal Stain: lopito; Falo, Raúl Pérez, Carlos Jiménez, Mauro (Mario, 90′), Villarejo; Espinosa, Rafa Vega; Edu Viaña (Siles, 74′), Pedro Corral (Chumilla, 86′) and José Enrique (Migue Montes, 74′).

Goals: 0-1 (6′): Phallus. 1-1 (31′): Omar Faraj.

Referee: Angelov Borisov, Balearic school. Yellow to Jorge Padilla, Peña; Mario and Raul Perez.

Incidents: Buñol Sports City. Before about 200 spectators.

Distribution of points in the Ciudad Deportiva de Buñol that does not satisfy the interests of two teams that are very close to the relegation places. The match started very well for Mancha Real, since in the 6th minute of play Falo put the Jaén team ahead with a shot that surprised goalkeeper Cuñat. Pedro Bolaños’ team was able to increase the lead in the first half with a shot from José Enrique that Cuñat saved with a brilliant save. The Granota subsidiary improved as the minutes went by and equalized in the 32nd minute with a measured pass from Peña that Omar Faraj took advantage of to send the ball into the back of the net. After the break, there was no clear dominator. The two teams, aware of the importance of the points, did not want to risk and preferred to keep their goal safe rather than throw themselves on the rival goal. Even so, the Valencians were close to the three points in the 85th minute with a shot from Álex Cerdá that skimmed the post.

Mar Menor – Intercity (Sunday at 12:00)

Yugo Socuéllamos – Marchamalo (Sunday at 12:00)

La Nucía – Melilla (Sunday at 12:00)

Hercules – Calvo Sotelo Puertollano (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Atlético Pulpileño – Toledo (Sunday at 6:00 p.m.)

El Ejido Sports Center – Águilas (Sunday at 6:00 p.m.)

Eldense – Real Murcia (Sunday at 18:00)

Next day Group 5, Second RFEF

Recreational Granada – Yugo Socuéllamos (04/09/2022 at 17:00)

Mancha Real – El Ejido Sports Center (04/09/2022 at 17:00)

Intercity – Alzira (04/10/2022 at 11:30)

Melilla – Eldense (04/10/2022 at 12:00)

Real Murcia – Hercules (04/10/2022 at 17:30)

Calvo Sotelo Puertollano – Mar Menor (04/10/2022 at 18:00)

Marchamalo – Atlético Pulpileño (04/10/2022 at 18:00)

Toledo – Atlético Levante (04/10/2022 at 18:00)

Eagles – La Nucia (04/10/2022 at 18:00)