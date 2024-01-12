In this new Culture program, we talk with the French bestseller David Foenkinos. At 49 years old and with 18 books, he is one of the most read writers in France, but success and awards did not come so early in his life. He had to wait for his eighth novel, 'La Delicadeza', to conquer the hearts of the general public. Published in 2009, it has been translated into more than 30 languages, and Foenkinos himself adapted it to the big screen.

An example that says a lot about this hyperactive artist, who managed to open the doors of cinema and theater thanks to literature. Praised by both popular culture and critics thanks to a unique style that takes us from laughter to tears, David Foenkinos continues to invent new stories, as shown in his latest publication, 'Number Two', about the boy's frustrated destiny. who was on the verge of playing the most famous wizard on the planet: Harry Potter.

