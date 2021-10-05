The Special Secretariat for Culture, headed by actor Mario Frias, launched on Monday (4.Oct.2021) the call for selection of members of the CNIC (National Commission for Cultural Incentives). The commission, whose main function is to assess the cultural projects claimed by the Rouanet Law, had been paralyzed since April, when the last term ended and the new members were not selected. here is the notice in full (91 KB)

In addition to approving or not cultural projects, the CNIC is also responsible for assisting in the decisions of the Minister of Citizenship, a position currently occupied by former federal deputy João Roma.

Despite the public notice, the Rouanet Law projects must be up to the decisions of the National Secretary for Promotion and Incentive to Culture and former Military Police captain, André Porciuncula, and the CNIC will only return to work in 2022. The information is from Newspaper.

On social networks, Porciuncula spoke about the recomposition of the commission in response to the federal deputy’s tweet Golden Carolina (PSOL-MG) and stated that the Secretariat did not act for “pressure” And yes, because “the commission has a legal provision, it could not cease to exist“.