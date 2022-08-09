There are few companies like Devolver Digital. Specializing in the distribution of independent games, its managers have shown that they have a good eye for finding proposals with the potential to become big hits. The next could be Cult of the Lambwhich according to its latest trailer aims to keep us entertained for a good handful of hours.

Cult of the Lamb puts players in the role of a possessed lamb, saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, who must repay his debt by building a group of loyal followers in his name. Doing this successfully will take time, in particular 15 to 20 hours.

The rest of the video is a presentation of the main features of a suggestive proposal where, as detailed at the time, players will have to create their own sect in a land of false prophets, venture into different and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of followers of the forest, and spread his Word to make his faction the only one in the country.

Developed by Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb will arrive on Friday 11th August on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Push Square