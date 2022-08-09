Maricarmen Regueiro She won the affection of Peruvians for her role in the telenovela “Natacha”, the same one she shared with Diego Bertie and Paul Martin in 1990. At that time, the actress of Venezuelan nationality was one of the most sought-after artists on the screen. girl in Latin America.

In addition, he worked in successful productions with stars such as the Argentine Gabriel Corrado and his compatriot, Carlos Mata. However, years later, she walked away from acting and disappeared from the public eye.

Maricarmen Regueiro achieved fame in Peru for her role in “Natacha”. Photo: Instagram / Maricarmen Regueiro fans

Maricarmen Regueiro: “Natacha” and other soap operas

Among the soap operas of Maricarmen Regueiro that stand out are: “Señora” (1988), when she gets her first leading role; Amanda Sabater (1989) together with the Colombian Flavio Caballero; “Natasha” (1990); “The contempt” (1991); Princess (1992- Argentina); “Milady, the story continues” (1997); “Things of love” (1998) and “Carissima” (2001).

How was the romance of Maricarmen Regueiro and Diego Bertie?

From fiction to reality. After the recent death of the Peruvian actor Diego Bertie, the romance that he and Maricarmen Regueiro lived during the recordings of “Natacha” once again drew attention.

In 2012, the late artist admitted that they had a secret affair, but this lasted a short time. Also, she recognized that they had lost the chemistry, when they returned to work together in “Things of love”.

“Even though in the second novel we didn’t get along so well. People said: ‘What a couple!’ And we didn’t talk to each other. We weren’t talking… Because we had a very short relationship during “Natacha” . When we returned to work after time, each one was at different times: she with her partner in jail and me for having my daughter, “she said in an interview for La República.

Maricarmen Regueiro and her husband Ramiro Helmeyer

After her relationship with Diego Bertie, Maricarmen Regueiro fell in love with Ramiro Helmeyer, but a terrorist attack in Caracas made her boyfriend go to prison. But the Venezuelan actress did not abandon him and, in 2000, he was pardoned. They got married in 1996 and as a result of their love, they had two children.

Why did Maricarmen Regueiro retire from acting?

As Maricarmen Regueiro explained in one of her last interviews, she liked being an actress, but working on television exhausted her too much.

“I feel like I’m not going to get old acting. I love my job, but it’s absorbing. I want to be calm and at peace,” said the interpreter.

Where is Maricarmen Regueiro located?

Despite the fame that the “Natacha” actress achieved, she has currently disappeared from public opinion. She is not active on social media nor does she give interviews to the media.

Her new life away from the small screen is a mystery to her fans, who remember her fondly.

Hilda Abrahamz, from “Natacha”, said goodbye to Diego Bertie

Actress Hilda Abrahamz lamented the death of actor Diego Bertie and through her Instagram account she said goodbye to Diego Bertie, with whom she shared scenes in the novel “Natacha”.

“You cannot imagine what my heart feels with the news of the tragic and unexpected death of my beloved and remembered Diego Bertie. Excellent person, wonderful artist with whom I shared many unforgettable moments. My feeling is with his family, his friends and all the people of Peru who enjoyed his talent for so many years. I am very sorry, may God receive you in glory, my dear Diego, peace to your soul, ”reads his message.

Danae Sacovértiz, actress of “Natacha”, mourns the death of Diego Bertie

Danae Sacovértiz worked with Diego Bertie in the telenovela “Natacha”. After learning of the actor’s death, she gave some statements to La República.

“Definitely moved by the loss. Diego was a very, very good partner, in the first period in which he started as an actor, we have worked together for a few years”, he expressed.