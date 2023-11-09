You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cúcuta Deportivo vs. Athletic
Cúcuta Deportivo vs. Athletic
The red and black team awaits a rival: they will play against Fortaleza or Llaneros.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Cúcuta Deportivo took revenge for its elimination in the Colombia Cup and entered the semi-annual final of the promotion tournament, defeating Atlético de Cali 1-0 and becoming uncatchable in the B quadrangular.
A goal from Argentinian Lucas Ríos, in the 44th minute, gave Cúcuta a place in the semi-annual final. in which a rival awaits: it will start from quadrangular A, in which Fortaleza and Llaneros have a chance to qualify.
The winner of that duel will have to face Patriotas, who won the first tournament of the year, in search of the first promotion. Whoever loses that final will have to play against the first in the annual reclassification.
Cúcuta, who was disaffiliated from Dimayor in 2021, was readmitted for the second half of last year and was very close to returning to A, the category in which he was when he lost sports recognition.
News in development.
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cúcuta #continues #dream #returning #finalist #semester #promotion #tournament