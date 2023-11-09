Cúcuta Deportivo took revenge for its elimination in the Colombia Cup and entered the semi-annual final of the promotion tournament, defeating Atlético de Cali 1-0 and becoming uncatchable in the B quadrangular.

A goal from Argentinian Lucas Ríos, in the 44th minute, gave Cúcuta a place in the semi-annual final. in which a rival awaits: it will start from quadrangular A, in which Fortaleza and Llaneros have a chance to qualify.

The winner of that duel will have to face Patriotas, who won the first tournament of the year, in search of the first promotion. Whoever loses that final will have to play against the first in the annual reclassification.

Cúcuta, who was disaffiliated from Dimayor in 2021, was readmitted for the second half of last year and was very close to returning to A, the category in which he was when he lost sports recognition.

