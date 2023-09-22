To the political It makes him sick to be praised, to be told that everything he does is perfect, they should form the PDEM (Mutual Praise Party).

Cuba It is an island country located in the Antilles of the Caribbean Seawho lives in eternal delay, and his inhabitants between hunger and poverty, victims of a socialist government regime that does not allow development or progress.

During more than fifty years, Fidel Castro Ruz exercised the can as president and leader of all things in Cubauntil he got sick, and He was succeeded by his brother Raúland now under the same yoke, Miguel Díaz Canel governs.

There everything is controlled by governmentjobs, education, health, housing, food, the ordinary Cuban does not enjoy full freedom, he lives as the regime dictates.

For many years, Fidel Castro forced Cubans to listen to his kilometric speeches: “Our people have the right to one day be a free people, and to rule, one day, their own destiny, and put an end to the monopoly of foreign interests. Long live the Revolution! -He said-.

One day, in one of those very long speeches at the Revolution Square in Havanaa young man approached where he was speaking Fidel Castro and began to shout at him: “Fidel, I’m hungry, Fidel I can’t stand my hunger, Fidel give me some food”.

That young man was shouting so loudly that the Cuban leader interrupted his speech and, annoyed, ordered one of his achichincles: “Give him a gourd.” water to this gentleman”… And they gave him water, but he continued imploring: “Fidel I am hungry, Fidel I am hungry”… “Give him more water” – he ordered Castro. And again, more water, until they almost burst it.

Finished the speech, Fidel He asked the boy: “Are you still hungry?” “No, sir,” he replied. “You see, what this boy had was thirst, not hunger, give him more water, food, there is none”… What a hard blow…

