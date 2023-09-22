The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that tomorrow, September 23, is considered the official end of summer, and the beginning of autumn geographically in the Northern Hemisphere, as the length of the day is equal to the length of the night, where the sun is perpendicular to the equator, and then the sun begins its apparent movement towards the south of the equator. As a result of the Earth’s rotation around the Sun.

The center stated that this period of the year is characterized by rapid weather changes that are generally successive and sometimes severe, meaning that the country may witness stability in weather conditions, followed by a state of weather instability that may be severe and rapid at times.

He said: “In this season, temperatures also begin to gradually decrease, especially during the night, and according to climate statistics conducted by the center, the average maximum temperature in the country is 33 degrees Celsius, (average minimum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius),” and the highest temperature is The maximum temperature recorded on Saih Al Salam reached 46.4 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature recorded on Jebel Jais reached 0.5 degrees Celsius.

He added: “The relative humidity also increases in the early morning hours, and in the event of atmospheric stability, the opportunity arises for fog or light fog to form in separate areas, especially the interior ones,” noting that the maximum relative humidity rate in the country reaches 80%, while the minimum relative humidity rate The state pays 30%.