Friday, May 6, 2022
Cuba: strong explosion in luxurious hotel in the center of Havana

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2022
in World
Tourism in Cuba

In the center of Havana you will be able to appreciate a variety of architectural styles.

Photo:

Laura Alejandra Albarracín

In the center of Havana you will be able to appreciate a variety of architectural styles.

Emergency teams carry out rescue operations. It is unknown if there are any victims.

A strong explosion of unknown origin seriously affected the Saratoga hotel in Havana this Friday, without it being known at this time if there are any victims.

The explosion occurred around 10:50 in the morning and caused the collapse of part of the building’s façade, also affected by a fire that generated a large column of smoke. Emergency teams, firefighters and soldiers traveled to the scene.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

