Cuba: strong explosion in luxurious hotel in the center of Havana

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
In the center of Havana you will be able to appreciate a variety of architectural styles.
Laura Alejandra Albarracín
In the center of Havana you will be able to appreciate a variety of architectural styles.
Emergency teams carry out rescue operations. It is unknown if there are any victims.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 06, 2022, 10:57 AM
A strong explosion of unknown origin seriously affected the Saratoga hotel in Havana this Friday, without it being known at this time if there are any victims.
The explosion occurred around 10:50 in the morning and caused the collapse of part of the building’s façade, also affected by a fire that generated a large column of smoke. Emergency teams, firefighters and soldiers traveled to the scene.
DEVELOPING NEWS…
May 06, 2022, 10:57 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cuba #strong #explosion #luxurious #hotel #center #Havana
Leave a Reply