Cuba – The fuel situation in Cuba completes two weeks without changes in the long lines at gas stations, mainly in Havana. At the same time, blackouts are registered on the island, which would be affecting up to 23% of the territory.

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, affirmed this Friday, April 14, that the shortage of fuel in Cuban territory is due to the “non-compliance” of the distributor countries, which are also going through a “complex energy situation.”

“It is not (due to) insufficiency or problems of the institutions, but due to non-compliance by the countries that supply us,” the Cuban president said on the midday news on state television.

Added to this problem is another, that of the obsolescence of power plants, which is why it is announced that will register power cuts this weekend, according to the state company Unión Eléctrica (UNE).

No lights in the near-term outlook

In Díaz-Canel’s televised intervention, it was also made clear that the fuel shortage affects the fragile insular economy and the life of the islanders.

On the one hand, the panorama is given because Cuba imports almost all the oil it consumes and the use of this raw material is oriented towards the generation of energy, added to the fact that Venezuela and Russia are the main suppliers of crude oil, and the current crisis It has reduced the flow in commercial exchange.

Therefore, since last Monday the indices of affectation and deficit of the electrical service began to rise, but without reaching the magnitude of last year, when blackouts of 50% were registered in several locations.

The energy deficit has been increasing since the end of February of this year, after four failures reported in the national energy network, which left more than half the country without service, according to EFE.

With EFE and social networks