The National Center for Seismological Research (Cenais) of Cuba confirmed this Thursday a earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scalerecorded this Wednesday in the eastern province of Granma.

According to Cenais, the epicenter of the movement was located 25 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Pilón, a depth of four kilometers and at 22:07 local time (04:07 Spanish peninsular). It is the closest town where two large earthquakes occurred at the end of 2024: 6 and 6.7, respectively.

Last year was the greatest number of earthquakes registered in Cuba -12,806-, according to Cenais. The phenomenon is attributed, the organization explained, to the occurrence of three strong tremors that shook the east of the island.

The Cenais documented 8,873 replicas of the two earthquakes on November 10, 40 kilometers southeast of Pilón. These two movements left 10 people injured and more than 8,600 homes damaged, of them 156 with total collapses and almost 6,000 with minor damage, according to a preliminary report from the Cuban Executive.

Likewise, another earthquake, of magnitude 6.1, shook the Guamá municipality, in the province of Santiago de Cuba, on December 23. This added 446 replicas and its effects left damage to more than 90 homes and four state buildings.

The Caribbean island registered in 2023 a total of 7,475 earthquakesof which 14 were noticeable and the magnitudes ranged from less than 3 to 5.9. About 70% of earth tremors are reported on this Oriente fault, located along the southeast coast of the island. Cuba is located in a region – spanning from the Dominican Republic to Mexico – in which different systems of transportation converge. tectonic faults with significant seismic activity.