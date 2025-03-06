On Wednesday evening, Joshua Kimmich had been the linchpin in the central midfield of FCBAYERN on Wednesday evening, after the clear 3-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen, the international then expressed himself quite specifically about his future: “In any case, a decision will come to a decision, at the latest before the international break,” said the 30-year-old Kimmich, whose possible contract with Bavaria last Hot line topic had become number one.

“The ball is not with me,” emphasized Kimmich on Wednesday evening that the club is now on the train: “I don’t want to get too much on the time. Of course, it has become public that the offer (of the association) was withdrawn, but it was not the case in communication that I perceived it that way, ”said Kimmich. He left open exactly what he meant by that. “At first it was my schedule to do that before the international break,” he said to the timing of the procedure, this break begins in the middle of the month: “The club didn’t want that. That is also legitimate. The club wanted to have a decision before the two games (against Leverkusen). ” At least before the first leg there was no favor, but for Thursday, however, further clarifying talks were planned.

Kimmich has been playing for FC Bayern since 2015. His contract expires at the end of the season. He could therefore change free of charge in the summer, there are also competitors, said Kimmich on Wednesday. Nevertheless, he spoke strikingly of very trusting conversations with sports director Max Eberl and sports director Christoph Freund. This was also emphasized by Eberl, who after the 3-0 victory again attached great importance to the fact that both sides wanted a decision promptly-and that Kimmich was “not greedy” with the salary. That was “nonsense,” said Eberl. Kimmich argued in the same direction: “It’s not about squeezing the last euro. The Max knows that. We have had very good conversations. Max is very, very honest and fights. “