The beautiful hiking route to start 2025 that takes you through Arab irrigation ditches in the Alpujarra

In the heart of the Alpujarra de la Sierra Granada, a region known for its unique combination of history, landscape and architecture, is the Ruta de las Acequias de Mecina Bombarón. This circular route invites hikers to explore an environment where natural wealth is in harmony. The path, which stands out for its accessibility and its connection with the past, has become an attraction for those seeking to combine physical activity with cultural immersion.

The Alpujarra, located on the southern slope of the Sierra Nevada, is one of the most emblematic areas of Andalusia, famous for its whitewashed villages, its mountain landscapes and the traditions that still survive in its communities. In this context, the irrigation ditches represent a tangible legacy of the Muslim occupation of the peninsula, which dates back several centuries. These structures not only made it possible to transform a mountainous terrain into a region suitable for agriculture, but they are also testimony to the technical knowledge that marked the development of this area.

The Acequias Route is presented as an opportunity to explore this legacy while traveling through an environment that combines panoramic views, forests and waterways. Mecina Bombarón, the starting and ending point of the journey, is a small town that preserves the essence of the traditional Alpujarra, with narrow streets, white houses and a tranquility that invites the visitor to stop and contemplate their surroundings before embarking on the journey.

The layout follows the course of several hydraulic structures that have been in use for centuries. These ditches, built with stone and earth, take advantage of the natural slope of the land to distribute water from the Sierra Nevada melt to the crops on the slopes. During the route, hikers have the opportunity to observe how these systems still function, keeping alive an agricultural tradition that has shaped the landscape of the Alpujarra.

Throughout the approximately 9 kilometers, the path marked by white and yellow marks that appear marked as Sendero Acequia Alta, crosses areas of native vegetation, including century-old chestnut trees. The itinerary of this trail lasts around 2.5 hours and is easy in difficulty, making it suitable for all types of hikers. These forests, which offer shade and coolness in the warm months, are the habitat of various species of birds and small mammals. In addition, the constant sound of water flowing through the ditches accompanies the walker, creating an atmosphere that contrasts with the silence of the surrounding mountains.





The trail continues advancing through the great diversity of flora until it reaches the Mecina River. A small bridge makes it easy to cross to the opposite bank, where the path continues along the river. In this section, you can enjoy some of the most impressive landscapes of the route, surrounded by a lush forest and with impressive waterfalls and beautiful pools that enrich the landscape of the Acequia Alta.

At the same time, it also passes through points of historical and cultural interest. In some sections, it is possible to identify remains of hydraulic mills that used the power of water to grind grain, as well as small buildings that served as shelter for farmers. These elements, integrated into the landscape, offer a vision of how local communities have interacted with their environment over time.

The town of Mecina Bombarón, located in the municipality of Alpujarra de la Sierra, is a place where traditions still set the pace of daily life. This center preserves a typical architecture of the region, with white houses with flat roofs adapted to the climate and mountainous environment.

Spanning several kilometres, visitors can discover a legacy that connects generations and remains relevant to local communities. At the end of the tour, the feeling is not only of having completed a walk, but also of having learned about a region that combines tradition and innovation in every corner.

This route is emerging as an ideal option for those who wish to start the year exploring an environment that unites the past and the present in a unique experience. From Mecina Bombarón to the places that surround it, the Alpujarra offers a living testimony of how human communities have managed to adapt to their environment, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire those who visit it.