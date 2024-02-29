The Government of Cuba has requested help for the first time through an official communication to the management of the World Food Program (WFP) given the country's difficulties in being able to continue delivering milk to children under seven years of age.

As confirmed by the WFP to EFE, the executive management of this arm of the United Nations, which defines itself as “the largest humanitarian organization in the world,” received an official communication from the Government of Cuba and is already sending milk powder to the island.

“We confirm that the WFP has received an official communication from the (Cuban) Government requesting support for continue the monthly delivery of one kilogram of milk intended for girls and boys under seven years of age throughout the country,” the WFP delegation on the island indicated in writing.

The context of deep economic crisis that Cuba faces is significantly impacting the food and nutritional security of the country's population.

The UN program, which speaks of “urgent need,” highlights “the importance of this request,” especially in the context of “deep economic crisis facing Cuba.””something that is “significantly impacting the food and nutritional security of the population” of the country.

The Cuban Government had not made public either the request or the first multilateral contributions, despite the fact that it has been talking about the problem for weeks. EFE has asked for clarification, but so far has not received a response.

Letter to executive management

The multilateral organization also confirmed that “This is the first time that Cuba requests support by issuing an official communication at the highest level of WFP management,” although the program has had several projects on the island for some time.

As EFE has been able to confirm from two sources familiar with the request, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex) sent the letter to the executive management of the WFP in Rome at the end of last year.

As a result of that letter, the WFP indicated that this February it managed to deliver “144 metric tons of skimmed milk powder,” benefiting almost 48,000 girls and boys between seven months and three years old in Pinar del Río and Havana”. This represents only 6% of the minors to whom the Government intends to provide subsidized milk.

The Government of Cuba asked for help for the first time from the leadership of the UN World Food Program.

Furthermore, according to the WFP, The Cuban request “does not refer to any explicit time frame” -does not ask for support for a limited period of time-, so the multilateral organization is seeking to “mobilize additional resources.”

“We are in constant dialogue with traditional and non-traditional donors, exploring various options that facilitate both donation and financing,” the WFP stated.

EFE has been able to confirm that at least two countries, one in Europe and another in America, have been contacted by the WFP. Both are currently analyzing their possibilities and have not made a decision.

Scarce resource

Milk has been a scarce commodity for years in Cubaalthough in general children up to seven years old (and people with special diets) could count on a quantity of powdered milk per month through the ration card, so they obtained it at a highly subsidized price (2.5 pesos per kilogram, about 21 cents).

The availability of state-sourced milk, however, has deteriorated in recent months. Some provinces have cut the prioritized population or reduced the quantities they deliver, while others They have begun to distribute vitamin drinks as a substitute.

The Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz Velázquez, assured in mid-February that national milk production is insufficient and that there have been problems importing what is necessary, thus The State cannot meet the demand for “more than 2,000 tons” of milk per month For children under seven years old and people with special diets.

In the same way, the Cuban Government warned last Sunday that will not be able to guarantee subsidized bread from the basic basket until the end of March due to shortage of wheat flour.

For its part, the Ministry of the Food Industry (Minal) stated that the lack of bread offered through the ration card is due to “specific situations” with “planned shipments”, without giving more details on the matter.

In the coming days, bread production will be severely affected in each territory, due to instability in the supply of raw materials.

“In the coming days, there will be severe impacts on bread production in each territory, due to instability in the supply of raw materials,” explained the commercial director of the state-owned Milling Company, Zaily Pérez Hernández, quoted by the official website. Cubadebate.

He added that the Cuban food industry is not exempt from the consequences of the US economic embargo. and that the arrival of ships becomes “more complex.”

The Caribbean country has five mills to process wheat: three in Havana, one in Santiago de Cuba (east) and another in Cienfuegos (southeast). At the moment the latter is the only asset and only produces 250 tons of flour per day.

Cuba requires 20,000 tons monthly just to produce bread for the regulated family basket, according to Cubadebate.

Crisis

Faced with these difficulties, in Cuba it is possible to find liquid and powdered milk in some of the companies in the country's emerging private sector, but at prices that are inaccessible to the vast majority of Cubans. A kilo of powdered milk can cost between 1,500 and 2,000 pesos, when the average monthly salary is 4,200 pesos.

Cuba's chronic economic difficulties have degenerated three years ago into a serious crisis due to the pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions and decisions in national macroeconomic, commercial and monetary policy.

The situation is especially evident in the shortage of basic products (food, fuel and medicine). Cuba imports 80% of what it consumes and has serious problems in obtaining the foreign currency it needs to import goods.

In recent months, many of the products that are still included in the supply card, such as rice, coffee or oil, have been delivered irregularly or in reduced quantities. The long lines around the warehouses that distribute subsidized products are constant.

