River faces Talleres de Córdoba on Saturday, March 2 at the Mario Alberto Kempes. The match will begin at 9:30 p.m. with refereeing by Fernando Echenique. Manuel Lanzini and Santiago Simón would be available, after more than a month of recovery, it is expected that both will be discharged within the week to be part of the list of those called up to travel to Córdoba. Martín Demichelis knows that he has “key” players who cannot leave and in 90min we tell you which are the five players who would start.
He is one of the best center backs in Argentine football. He comes from an acceptable match against Boca at the Monumental, he is one of the few players who performed the most. The Chilean is the voice of command in the last line. He has a good footing to make the first pass behind the defenders' backs.
He is the player that Martín Demichelis needs to break the lines. He is the game generator, the one who confronts rival defenders, he has good punch, he is elusive, he plays in both sectors of the field, Barco cannot leave the team.
The captain of River, the world champion goalkeeper, is the undisputed starter for Martín Demichelis' team. On the substitute bench there is no other goalkeeper at Armani's level.
The Colombian is the top scorer in the League Cup with six goals along with Adrian Martínez (Racing Club). It is difficult for River to make scoring plays if Borja is not there. He evolved physically from his injury and would start against Talleres.
He is the brain and one of the most experienced players that the “Millonario” has in the middle of the field. Nacho makes his teammates play, he gives dynamics to the team and for all the titles he achieved with the River shirt he is a commanding voice in the middle of the field.
