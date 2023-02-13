Within the framework of the visit of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to Mexico, it was declared that both countries will propose to carry out a Summit of Latin American Progressive Nations.

The announcement was made by the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, announcing that, for now, countries would be invited such as Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Honduras, Bolivia and Venezuela. However, he clarified that the complete list is not yet available.

The chancellor of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, stressed that the reason for the proposal is that it is the first time in many years that several Latin American countries belong to the same ideological currentwhich could be used for greater international cohesion in terms of politics and relations between countries.

So far the summit remains a proposal, because a date has not been confirmed.

“It would still be too early to say when it will be, but progressive Latin American countries are there: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Honduras… I still do not have the complete list, but the idea is that many years ago there was no coincidence between countries of social positions advanced as it is now,” he said.

The summit will seek to discuss issues that afflict the region, including food security and well-being, as confirmed by Ebrard.

Likewise, the secretary affirmed that Mexico will continue to promote the elimination of the economic blockade on Cuba. A decision in which he seeks countries like Colombia to join.

Faced with the possible displeasure of the United States with opening Cuba’s relations abroad, Ebrard declared that “I don’t think so because Mexico has maintained this position since 1962, so I am going to say it like this, Mexico and the United States are allies, but we do not have identical interests”.

He also added that “Mexico is a Latin American country, we are a Spanish-speaking country and we come from very large civilizations.”

