Passengers at the airport in the Region of Murcia, in a file photo. / javier carrion / agm

THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, February 13, 2023, 2:36 p.m.



A total of 22,171 travelers passed through the Region of Murcia International Airport last January, which represents an increase of 9.5% compared to the same month in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Of course, this increase includes an important nuance: the facilities began to operate on the 15th of that year, so the statistics only include half a month.

This year’s figure also represents an increase of 63% compared to January 2022. Of the total, 22,129 passengers corresponded to commercial trips, of which 19,822 were on international flights, a figure that is still almost 2% below 2019. Regarding the comparison with 2022, the increase is 72.6%.

2,307 users traveled on domestic flights, more than double the number before the pandemic and 20.8% more than last year. In terms of operations, the regional airport managed 240 movements in January and exceeded the number of flights in 2019 by 16.5%. Likewise, it grew by 36.4% compared to the same month of the previous year.