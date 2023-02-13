The figures are only 9% higher than the data for the same month of 2019, before the pandemic, despite the fact that the facilities opened on the 15th
A total of 22,171 travelers passed through the Region of Murcia International Airport last January, which represents an increase of 9.5% compared to the same month in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Of course, this increase includes an important nuance: the facilities began to operate on the 15th of that year, so the statistics only include half a month.
This year’s figure also represents an increase of 63% compared to January 2022. Of the total, 22,129 passengers corresponded to commercial trips, of which 19,822 were on international flights, a figure that is still almost 2% below 2019. Regarding the comparison with 2022, the increase is 72.6%.
2,307 users traveled on domestic flights, more than double the number before the pandemic and 20.8% more than last year. In terms of operations, the regional airport managed 240 movements in January and exceeded the number of flights in 2019 by 16.5%. Likewise, it grew by 36.4% compared to the same month of the previous year.
