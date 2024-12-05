The uncertainty about what will happen with Muface is already generating the first problems for officials, such as delays or cancellations of health appointments. So much so that the Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) will take hundreds of complaints it has received next Monday to the Ombudsman in which patients denounce how there are clinics that are delaying and suspending medical appointments and surgical interventions and They ask them to pay for the treatments to be treated.

The union also denounces that surgeries of all kinds have already been suspended, as well as tests and consultations with specialists in pediatric neurology, urology, digestive, cardiology, traumatology, psychiatry or gynecology, among others.

For this reason, and given the uncertainty of what will happen with Muface, CSIF will express to the Ombudsman its “concern about the situation of insecurity and alarm in which mutual members and beneficiaries find themselves,” since the union states in a note that “it The right to health protection and medical assistance under the legally established conditions of officials is being threatened.

“The situation is especially worrying, since many of the complaints received by CSIF are from people who suffer from some type of chronic or serious illness,” the union continues in its note, which explains that it will also forward these complaints to Congress for that deputies present initiatives to maintain the Muface model.









More mobilizations

Furthermore, next Saturday, December 14, a demonstration has been called in Madrid in which officials from all over Spain will clamor to maintain the Muface model. CSIF also does not rule out carrying out more mobilizations, such as partial strikes or even a total strike in the Public Service.