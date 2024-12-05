The National Police has detained in Santa Susanna (Barcelona) to a PP councilor, to two local police officers and to a police officer for his alleged involvement in a plot dedicated to the regularization of migrantsfacilitating registrations and false employment contracts in exchange for significant sums of money.

The National Police estimates that there are some 40 victims of this networkmostly of Pakistani origin, to whom the accused They allegedly offered false contracts as domestic employees to obtain documentation –such as the residence permit–, in exchange for about 5,000 euros, as they have advanced The Country and the Chain Being and sources close to the investigation have confirmed to EFE.

Those arrested in this police operation, carried out at the beginning of last September and the beginning of November, are the PP councilor in the Santa Susanna City Council, Mary Immaculate Casillatwo corporals from the Local Police of this municipality and an agent from the Mossos. All of them are accused of facilitating the illegal regularization of migrants.

Specifically, the four arrested are charged with crime of belonging to a criminal organization, falsifying documents and a crime against the rights of foreigners. According to the aforementioned media, one of the leaders of this plot would be one of the two detained Local Police corporals, who is also the husband of the arrested PP councilor.