NIS America has released a new video online that shows us the version in action Nintendo Switch from CRYSTARthe RPG of Gemdrops And FuRyu which will arrive in Europe next March 29. Let’s enjoy it below.

Take a look at the brand new trailer from CRYSTAR to see Rei and her friends shine in battle: https://youtu.be/3A9KCKrWlJs

Discover your inner power, meet companions to fight alongside you and let the power of your tears flow.

Preorder yours today limited edition and visit the official site for more details!

CRYSTAR will arrive on the Nintendo Switch ™ on March 29, 2022.