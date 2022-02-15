Sayed Al Hajjar (Abu Dhabi) Engineer Badr Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, confirmed that the company’s strong performance during the year 2021, despite the fluctuations imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, qualifies it to continue its efforts to expand locally and internationally in line with its smart growth policy, expecting an addition of about 20 to 30 new fuel service stations in the country