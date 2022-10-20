If you are waiting for a version Steam from Crysis Remastered Trilogy from Crytek, there is good news. The remaster of the three games will arrive on the Valve store on November 17.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy first came out on PlayStation, Switch and PC last October, but the PC version was limited to the Epic Games Store, despite the fact that the original Crysis remaster had already launched on Steam.

In November, however, Steam players will have the opportunity to experience the remasters of Crysis 2 and 3, with all three games brought together in a single package that features various tweaks and improvements for their respective single-player campaigns.

Enhancements include performance boosts, improved lighting, high definition textures and ray tracing support, as well as visually enhanced characters, weapons and environments.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will cost 49.99 euros on Steam, but there is a 40% launch discount for seven days after the November 17th release, which will bring the price to 29.99 euros. Those who already own the first Crysis Remastered on Steam will get a 55% discount on the bundle for the first week.

