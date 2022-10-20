Lumturi Zeqja got involved in a fight, to defend a friend of his, during an evening in a bar. He was only 27 years old

The shocking footage spread from London and in a few days went around the world. Lumturi Zeqja he lost his life at the age of 27, in front of his friends’ eyes.

Last Sunday evening, the party had met in a bar, for an evening full of fun. But something went wrong …

They were in the Church Lane area, when around 11pm, one of the 27-year-old’s friends stayed involved in a fight. Lumturi Zeqja, as any other friend probably would have done, stepped in for help him and get it out of the hands of that group of people.

Thus, the main objective of one of the involved was found, who got the better of him. The shocking video released on social media shows the boy slumped at the end of his life in the square of the bar, while his friends desperate for him they beg to resist and stay alive. Unfortunately, by the time help arrived it was already too late. Nobody could do anything to save his life.

The friend, on the other hand, was transported to the hospital, but it does not seem to be in danger of life. A life that Lumturi owes, because if he had not intervened, perhaps that fate it would be his turn.

The police are investigating, to try to reconstruct the story and are awaiting the results of the autopsy, which will help officers better understand the manner of death. It would appear that no arrests have yet been made.

Lumturi Zeqja: the words of the cousin

There cousin of the 27-year-old expressed his anger over the affair. In an interview with local newspapers, he explained:

He had lived in London for 13 years, he was a hard worker. He got into a fight to separate his friend from him and they killed him. He was brave. That killer took him away from us in the best years.

The goal is to identify the person responsible and do justice to the 27-year-old. A hero, as he was defined, who lost his life to save that of his friend.