The 2022 season will see the materialization of the new technical regulation reserved for the teams and single-seaters involved in the world championship, but also other news concerning the calendar: among these, the most curious will concern the absolute new-entry of the Miami Grand Prix, fifth round of the year scheduled for the weekend from 6 to 8 May, and now ready to welcome the cars on the circuit located near the Hard Rock Stadium. Pending this appointment, the Florida South Motorsport has meanwhile announced the full and official name of the event, made concrete on the basis of the partnership reached with Crypto.com. In this way, the organizers presented a well deal nine years with the application that allows the exchange of cryptocurrencies, and that will allow the race to be named Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. In addition to this, the agreement also provides for the establishment of the Crypto.com Terracelocated within the autodrome campus, and the Crypto.com Fan Zone, which will rise instead at the Hard Rock Stadium. The first, which will be located near Curva 4, will allow spectators to enjoy a 360 ° view of the track from a special observation deck, while the second will host a series of activities for fans throughout the weekend. .

An agreement that satisfies first and foremost Jeremy WallsHead of Revenue of the GP and Hard Rock Stadium: “We are excited about our long-term partnership with Crypto.com as title partner – has explained – we share their commitment to innovation, and will apply these high standards to the fan experience at the Crypto.com Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. This will be an international event, and we can’t wait to grow together on a global scale ”. In conclusion, Miami will be synonymous with one of the two US stages of the world championship, which will add up to the Texas one in Austin, scheduled for November 21-23, 2022. The city of Florida is making its debut in F1.