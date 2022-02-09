Ppractical how Samsung numbers the smartphones in its S series. This Wednesday, the Koreans will present the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The three smartphones replace their predecessors, which were called S21 and came onto the market in 2021. As usual, there are three models: the classic S, the slightly larger S Plus and the S Ultra, in which Samsung packs everything that the Koreans can technically do. The consideration of price, screen size, battery capacity and camera quality answers the question of which model will be your personal favourite.

This year it will be easier on the one hand and more complicated on the other. Because a model has an additional function that was previously reserved for the Note series. The S22 Ultra comes with a stylus. The S Pen is in the case, slips out of the slot with counter-pressure, has a small button and, in addition to the classic writing function, has other uses.

At this point, we can reassure the supporters of the Ultra models, who do not need a pen. Just leave the pen in place! This does not put the S22 Ultra at a disadvantage. It weighs two grams more than its pinless predecessor and is about two millimeters wider. Other than that, it’s more similar to the Note20 than the S21 Ultra, which we like better since we’ve always been a fan of the elongated Note design. Thanks to the exposed lenses on the back, it’s even prettier.









But those were the big changes. As is so often the case – and not only with Samsung: everything has gotten a little bit better compared to its predecessor. The colors of the 6.8-inch Amoled screen look a bit crisper, and thanks to a peak brightness of 1750 nits, it shines even brighter. The new processor has been manufactured using the 4-nanometer process, which means more power and speed. With a quick charge function of 45 watts, the battery fills up even faster – if you buy the required power supply unit. The glass of the display is a bit harder and more scratch-resistant. And of course Samsung has improved the camera of the S22 Ultra. The hardware of the camera remains largely the same. The image sensor’s pixels have grown to 2.4 x 2.4 microns, allowing them to capture more light. Together with the further developed software and the use of AI, sharper and higher-contrast photos should be possible in difficult lighting conditions.







If you always want to be at the cutting edge of technology and remain loyal to Samsung, you can’t get past the S22 Ultra. The Note fans have to change camp. A lot of technology costs a lot of money. It starts at 1250 euros. However, there is only 128 gigabytes of memory in this model. This can be doubled in three stages with a surcharge. The model with one terabyte costs 1650 euros.

S22 Plus and S22 as cheap alternatives

Samsung is sticking to its three-model policy and is keeping all fans of the S series who are willing to spend at least 850 euros on board. For this price you enter the upper class with the S22 and 128 gigabytes of memory. There are some Chinese smartphones that offer more tech here and there for this price. But even the simplest model from the S series impresses with its elegant design, because of the 6.1-inch screen with compact dimensions and looks downright small compared to the other S models. Unfortunately, so is the capacity of the battery. The 3700 mAh is not as generous as the 4500 of the S22 Plus and the 5000 of the S22 Ultra.





