Ciudad Juarez.- One of the projects that Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar will present to future President Claudia Sheinbaum is greater investment in electrical infrastructure so that there is better distribution in the city, he said.

He said that during the first months of his new term, which began yesterday, he will work on next year’s budget and will later go to the State Congress and with the president to present projects for Juárez.

He added that at the beginning of his second administration he began to speak with each of the directors who were confirmed.

“The objective is to look for areas of opportunity, even for those who have been ratified. We are looking for ways to improve the administration. I believe this process will take us the remainder of September and, exaggerating, perhaps ten days in October, but I do want to talk to everyone to see how we can continue to improve,” he said.

He said that work is already underway on the projects that will be presented to local and federal legislators, as well as to the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

He pointed out that the main issues are electricity and urban infrastructure for the city.

The mayor mentioned that he will lobby all parliamentary groups in the State Congress in November to make known the backlog that this border presents and the need for more resources.

“As mayor of the city and without partisan colors, I will do the same in the Federal Chamber of Deputies, we have to make that attempt, we cannot rush ahead, we do not know what will happen but it is my obligation to do so and to let the people of Juarez know who helped us and who did not, so that they know which of the 33 local deputies supported Juarez and who did not,” he indicated.

He mentioned that the projects he will present to local legislators are related to urban infrastructure, such as roads, as well as schools, since Juárez has 40 percent of the student enrollment and 16 percent of the schools in the state, which means that more schools have to be built.

At the federal level, he said that the main issue is electricity related to industry, since experts say that distribution is required because there is good energy generation, but there is a lack of infrastructure for substations and transformers to ensure better distribution and avoid blackouts.

“This summer there were fewer (blackouts) but there were many, so in order to achieve that, and to be able to install more industries, we need investment in energy distribution,” explained Pérez Cuéllar.

“We are also working on a transportation project to present to Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum. It should be practically finished, and we will present it on both sides.”