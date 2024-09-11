It would have been almost confirmed that Ice Age 6 is in development, despite its creators closing in 2022 after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Although it was thought that this would be the end of the saga, Disney has decided to move forward with a new installment of the successful franchise that has entertained generations since its inception in 2002.

Actor John Leguizamo, who voices the iconic character of Sid, was the one who broke the news in a recent interview. Although he did not give many details about the state of production or a possible release date, his words were clear: “We are about to make Ice Age 6“This confirms that Manny, Sid, Diego and the other characters will return for a new adventure.

So far, the parent company has not made an official announcement about this new film, which leaves several unknowns in the air, such as the final title or whether it will be released in theaters or directly on the Disney+ streaming platform, as happened with the spin-off, Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures in 2022.

The franchise briefly said goodbye with a short film in which the squirrel Scrat finally got his long-awaited acorn, symbolizing the end of the saga. However, with this new installment on the way, it is clear that the prehistoric adventures are not over yet, to the delight of fans.

Remember that all of his films are available on the streaming service.

Via: NPR

Author’s note: I only like it up to the second movie, I think it tried hard to compete with Shrek, but in the end it couldn’t keep up the pace.