Ciudad Juarez.- The mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, declined to comment yesterday morning on the attempted arrest of former governor Javier Corral in Mexico City.

“As I said, I’m going to practice my English: ‘no comments’,” said the Morena mayor in response to a question addressed to the media during the start of the third edition of the Firefighters’ Endurance Tests at Parque Extremo.

It was the mayor’s first public appearance after a vacation period.

According to the journalistic archive, on the night of Wednesday, August 14, agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua tried to arrest Corral in the capital of the country – on charges of embezzlement – ​​but failed when the head of the Attorney General’s Office of that demarcation, Ulises Lara, intervened.

“Lara told the agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office that although he had received the letter of collaboration from Chihuahua, he had not responded to it, so as head of the Public Ministry in that jurisdiction he denied the state agents authorization to proceed with the arrest,” reported this media.

The incident occurred at the Gin Gin restaurant-bar in the Roma neighborhood, where Corral Jurado was around 9:00 p.m.