Of course, every strategy has its own strengths and weaknesses, but in the end only one thing matters: the result. In the case of Epic Games, some tactics have paid off while others have not had real success.

Epic Games Store in an attempt to attract audience has used a series of from the very beginning strategies such as giving away video games on a weekly basis and nabbing a bunch of high-end AAA exclusives.

Words from Epic Games CEO

In a recent press conference, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said that the user acquisition program was “very cost effective.” Sweeney said that “Giving away free games seems like a counterintuitive strategybut companies spend money to acquire users in games. For about a quarter of the price of acquiring users through Facebook ads or Google Search Ads, we can pay a game developer a lot of money for the right to distribute their game to our users, and we can drive new users to the Epic Games Store at a very cheap rate.”

Kingdom Hearts was one of Epic Games’ exclusive sagas

“You might think that this would hurt the sales prospects of games on the Epic Game Store, but developers who give away free games actually see a surge in sales of their paid games on the storebecause their free game allows people to discover that developer. And often developers, when they’re about to release a new game, will ask us to work closely with them on a free game release, just to raise awareness of their next game. That’s been a great thing. And it’s been the most convenient part of the Epic Games Store by far.”

Sweeney added: “We spent a lot of money on exclusives. Some have worked really well. Many have not been a good investment, but the free game program has been just magical.”

Furthermore, Epic Games would have lost a billion dollars in the fight against Apple and Google, but it does not seem to be a problem.