Epic Games Storein an attempt to attract audiencehas used a series of from the very beginning strategiessuch as giving away video games on a weekly basis and nabbing a bunch of high-end AAA exclusives.
Of course, every strategy has its own strengths and weaknesses, but in the end only one thing matters: the result. In the case of Epic Games, some tactics have paid off while others have not had real success.
Words from Epic Games CEO
In a recent press conference, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said that the user acquisition program was “very cost effective.” Sweeney said that “Giving away free games seems like a counterintuitive strategybut companies spend money to acquire users in games. For about a quarter of the price of acquiring users through Facebook ads or Google Search Ads, we can pay a game developer a lot of money for the right to distribute their game to our users, and we can drive new users to the Epic Games Store at a very cheap rate.”
“You might think that this would hurt the sales prospects of games on the Epic Game Store, but developers who give away free games actually see a surge in sales of their paid games on the storebecause their free game allows people to discover that developer. And often developers, when they’re about to release a new game, will ask us to work closely with them on a free game release, just to raise awareness of their next game. That’s been a great thing. And it’s been the most convenient part of the Epic Games Store by far.”
Sweeney added: “We spent a lot of money on exclusives. Some have worked really well. Many have not been a good investment, but the free game program has been just magical.”
Furthermore, Epic Games would have lost a billion dollars in the fight against Apple and Google, but it does not seem to be a problem.
