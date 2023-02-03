Blue Cross still does not know the victory in the Closing Tournament 2023, of the MX Leaguesince he adds two defeats against striped Y Necaxaas well as a draw against Xoloswithout being able to play Matchday 4 because his duel against Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium it was rescheduled for March 29. In any case, the team led by Raul Gutierrez returns to action this Saturday, February 4th when he hosts tigers in it Aztec stadium.
Prior to the duel, it is mentioned that losing, the colt He could lose his position, since the fans have begun to lose their cool, without forgetting that in his recent statements he launched himself against all the team’s detractors.
“There are always people who support and say they support, but they become too demanding and there is no analysis of what happens on the pitch. The other day we lost and nobody says that we were on Necaxa the whole game and sadly we didn’t finish. They are analysis above. The fans identify with triumphs and victories and a winning team, these fans have the right to demand that way, but not all the fans are analytical. There are fans who say they support, but they always have a but in the words “said the helmsman.
On the other hand, it continues to be mentioned that the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori could leave the painting of La Noria to join the River Plate In summer, however, he came out to deny it, apart from ensuring that there is no broken dressing room, that everyone is compromised.
With respect to tigersit became known that the French André-Pierre Gignac He renewed his bond with the institution for two more years, where he hopes to retire.
“It is a joy, something incredible, to be able to finish my career in Tigres. It was my dream since I arrived because I felt that… I don’t know, there was something, something that cannot be counted. It is something that you have deep inside. I will be able to celebrate ten years at the club in 2025 and be able to finish my career at Tigres because thanks to the trust of the coaching staff I have renewed for two more years”commented for line of 4.
Likewise, on Saturday the debut of Diego Lainez with the university cadre. The cream-blue youth squad assured that his time in Europe was not what he thought, but now he is focused on wanting to make history with La U.
Q: Jesus Corona – The captain is one of the safest on the team, since he continually has saves and interventions that help to score points or at least not lose them.
DC: Ramiro Funes Mori – Despite the fact that there is more talk about his next outing in the summer, El Mellizo has already assured that he is focused, although he must not only say it with words but also with actions, being the villain in the goal of the Necaxa which cost the defeat.
DC: Juan Escobar – Although he looks great when he plays as a right back, the Paraguayan would again accompany the central defense, where they have been having a lot of problems lately.
DC: Rafael Guerrero – Julio Dominguez could come out of the starting eleven again, because during the previous week, the colt returned the youth squad to the first team. It’s time to bet on him again.
MD: Erik Lira – In view of tigers there will be a tough fight in midfield against the brazilian Rafael Carioca and the Argentine Guido Pizarroso the midfielder will need to leave everything on the field when it comes to recovering the ball.
MD: Ignacio Rivero – The multifunctional Uruguayan can play practically anything, but once again the coach would require his help in midfield, where a rough duel is expected to get the ball.
MO: Rodrigo Huescas – The sky blue youth squad is another of the players in which the coach has trusted the most. Although he still hasn’t quite given the best version of himself, it is expected that he will soon be able to.
MO: Carlos Rodriguez – Charly’s role will be to play behind ‘9’ to try to enable and seek to create the attack. Sometimes he can disappear, but suddenly he can also be present in a goal play.
ED: Uriel Antuna – The Warlock is immovable in the scheme of Blue Cross, since it is the most unbalancing element when it comes to attacking on the right. It seems that he already left behind the fact of not having gone to Europe.
EI: Carlos Rotondi – In the same tenor is the Argentine, who has been one of the most compliant reinforcements of the team in recent years. Despite the fact that his job is attack, he constantly helps on the defensive issue.
CD: Ivan Morales – This could be the great opportunity for the Chilean, who scored a double against atlantean last weekend in a friendly duel. Given the little effectiveness shown, the Ecuadorian michael estrada and the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro They could be a bench despite having recovered for the Andean to start.
Starting lineup: Jesús Corona; Ramiro Funes Mori, Rafael Guerrero, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Rodrigo Huescas, Charly Rodríguez; Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Ivan Morales.
Banking: Sebastián Jurado, Michael Estrada, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Gonzalo Carneiro, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Christian Tabó, Augusto Lotti, Jordan Silva, Ramiro Carrera, Rafael Baca, Alonso Escoboza, Alexis Gutiérrez, Carlos Vargas.
