“There are always people who support and say they support, but they become too demanding and there is no analysis of what happens on the pitch. The other day we lost and nobody says that we were on Necaxa the whole game and sadly we didn’t finish. They are analysis above. The fans identify with triumphs and victories and a winning team, these fans have the right to demand that way, but not all the fans are analytical. There are fans who say they support, but they always have a but in the words “said the helmsman.

On the other hand, it continues to be mentioned that the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori could leave the painting of La Noria to join the River Plate In summer, however, he came out to deny it, apart from ensuring that there is no broken dressing room, that everyone is compromised.

🚨#river | Curious statements by Ramiro:

“Many things are discussed. In principle I have six months left. I’m going to make the most of it and then it will be seen. I have to do things well to be able to continue here. My desire is to continue.”pic.twitter.com/AnfqoVaRqV — (@xLeandro7) February 2, 2023

“It is a joy, something incredible, to be able to finish my career in Tigres. It was my dream since I arrived because I felt that… I don’t know, there was something, something that cannot be counted. It is something that you have deep inside. I will be able to celebrate ten years at the club in 2025 and be able to finish my career at Tigres because thanks to the trust of the coaching staff I have renewed for two more years”commented for line of 4.

Likewise, on Saturday the debut of Diego Lainez with the university cadre. The cream-blue youth squad assured that his time in Europe was not what he thought, but now he is focused on wanting to make history with La U.