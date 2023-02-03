“A black year for French F1, even today there is a great moment of sadness to face. Rest in peace Jean-Pierre. You have been a true friend and a great teacher to me as I was making my debut in F1. Your advice and analysis were invaluable. French motoring owes you a lot. We must remember you as a pioneer, a man of marked frankness and sincerity.” So on your account Instagram Alain Prost he recalled Jean-Pierre Jabouillewho died yesterday at the age of 80.

‘Jabouille, the death of a pioneer’ is precisely the title chosen by the French sports newspaper The Team to remember the driver with a passion for mechanics who was at the wheel of the Renault RS10 on 1 July 1979 when Jabouille obtained the first win for Renault and for a turbo-engined car in the French Grand Prix held on the Dijon circuit that went down in history for the legendary duel on the last lap valid for second place between Gilles Villeneuve’s Ferrari and the other Renault twin of René Arnoux.

“His voice will be missed by the mechanics of the ‘yellow teapot’, nickname given to the single-seater from the more than stuttering beginnings of the Renault turbo engine – reads the French newspaper – Jabouille has undoubtedly thrown away the great career that was expected of this Formula 2 champion. But he enjoyed developing this turbo teapot, who often fell victim to his boiling, in the company of engineers Jean-Pierre Boudy (‘Papa la soufflette’, as he called him) and Bernard Dudot. Through hard work and self-sacrifice, Jabouille and Renault finally succeeded in making this rolling boiler a triumph. On the Dijon-Prenois circuit, the Parisian won his first race in 1979, a first time also for a turbo engine”.

Even today’s edition of The print dedicated space to the disappearance of a driver who could have won much more in F1 if he hadn’t ‘sacrificed’ his career on the altar of technique and love for Renault and a pioneering project – the turbo engine – which in that Sunday in July 1979 she was the first to cross the finish line in Dijon: “’I’m French, I was driving a French car with a French engine on a French circuit and with French tires (Michelin), what more could I do?’ – recalls the Turin newspaper citing an interview released by Jabouille three years ago – his career was interrupted by an accident in the penultimate race of 1980: in Canada he goes off the track and breaks his leg. In 1981, after a difficult start with Ligier, he decided to quit F1. In his curriculum there are also 4 podiums in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But the feat for which he will be remembered is the duel he saw in the rear view mirrors”.