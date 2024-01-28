Prior to the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, fans of the Blue Cross Celestial Machine They were extremely excited. The reason? That those in long shorts got to work but seriously and made important signings, from the bench, with the incorporation of Martin Anselmi, to the goal, with the arrival of Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier.
However, on day one, even though they did not do things badly, the Pachuca Tuzos They beat them 1-0, with a goal from newcomer Salomón Rondón. On matchday two they had the opportunity to take the three points from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, but their former goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado, current goalkeeper of the Ciudad Juarez Bravesthe penalty was saved and the game ended 0-0.
In front of Mazatlan, those led by Martin Anselmi had no choice but to add three. They started the duel by losing just ten minutes into the first half, with a goal from Gustavo del Petre. However, at sixteen Gabriel: 'Toro' Fernández scored his first goal with the cement workers, putting the score at one-one.
Shortly before the end of the first half, the visitors were left with ten players due to the expulsion of José Joaquín Esquivel, and already in the compensation of the first half itself, Ángel Sepúlveda gave the definitive advantage to the cement workers, who thus achieved, against Mazatlán, their first victory of the tournament.
The next commitment of the light blue squad will be next Tuesday, January 30, when they receive a visit from the Xolos from Tijuanaon the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, at 7:00 p.m., and everything indicates that this will be their starting eleven:
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Nacho Rivero, Camilo Cándido
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Rodrigo Huescas, Gabriel Fernández
#Cruz #Azul39s #probable #lineup #match #Tijuana
Leave a Reply