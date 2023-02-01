One of the most ambitious projects of the current Cruz Azul board of directors is the construction of its stadium. La Máquina Celeste is one of the clubs with the largest number of fans, which is why they need their own home. The cementeros currently play at the Estadio Azteca, after leaving the Estadio Azul, in April 2018, which had been their home for several years.
Although the cement board has indicated that the construction of its stadium is one of its priorities, so far there is no certainty regarding the project, or when construction will start, or where. Time is short, and both Cruz Azul and América, tenants of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, will have to leave this stage because it will be remodeled for the 2026 World Cup.
The two teams will have to find new venues to play at home. Although it has been rumored that the Celestial Machine could play its matches again at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, although this information has not been confirmed.
Another option that has begun to gain strength in recent weeks is the possibility of the cement workers playing at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario during the time that the Estadio Azteca is closed for renovations.
So far this is only a possibility and there are no other elements that could indicate that this will be the new house of the Machine. Prior to the start of Guardianes 2020 of Liga MX, Cruz Azul and América played some home games at Ciudad Universitaria because the Azteca Stadium was undergoing maintenance.
#Cruz #Azul #home
Leave a Reply